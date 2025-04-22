403
Pezeshkian Says Iran Open to U.S. Deal, But Only on Equal Terms
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Monday that the country is willing to pursue an agreement with the United States in their ongoing indirect negotiations, as long as Iran's national interests are safeguarded.
"In the negotiations with the United States, we are ready for an agreement within a defined framework and while ensuring our national interests," Pezeshkian remarked in a conference in Tehran.
"However, if they (U.S. representatives) refrain from negotiating with us on equal terms, we will continue on our own path," he cautioned.
He also emphasized that, as noted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran remains "neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about the discussions.
Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not seek confrontation but would resist any form of pressure. "We do not want confrontation with anyone, but we will not tolerate pressure or bullying," he asserted.
These statements came after the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., which took place in Rome on Saturday, with Oman facilitating the dialogue. The first session occurred in Muscat on April 12, and the third round is set for this upcoming Saturday in the Omani capital.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also confirmed at a news conference that the removal of U.S. sanctions remains Iran's primary goal in the negotiations.
In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump referred to the talks as "very good," stating, "We had very good meetings actually on Iran," and adding, "The next step is we need a little time."
