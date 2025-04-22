403
Oman recognized as friend to US, Iran, Russia
(MENAFN) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman is preparing to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting Muscat’s growing diplomatic role amid renewed U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.
Oman continues to serve as a rare neutral actor in Middle Eastern diplomacy, maintaining friendly ties with the United States, Iran, and Russia. Its longstanding commitment to non-interference and balanced foreign policy has earned it the trust of nations often at odds with each other.
Oman’s reputation as a discreet and reliable intermediary dates back to 2013, when it hosted secret talks between the U.S. and Iran. These early discussions, held under the leadership of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, helped lay the foundation for the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA). At the time, experts from Foreign Policy and Christian Science Monitor credited Qaboos as the key figure behind the backchannel diplomacy that enabled the breakthrough.
Now, as Washington and Tehran explore the possibility of reengaging on nuclear issues, Oman has once again taken up the role of facilitator. From 2023 to 2025, Muscat has hosted a series of indirect, behind-the-scenes discussions between Iranian and U.S. officials. These meetings, confirmed by Iranian diplomatic sources and unnamed U.S. representatives, have focused on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, easing sanctions in phases, and securing maritime navigation through the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Reports from WANA and Middle East Eye reveal that Oman has also proposed concrete diplomatic initiatives—such as forming a contact group, creating a neutral body to oversee agreements, and launching a regional dialogue on security and energy cooperation. Through these efforts, Oman is positioning itself not just as a mediator, but as a key architect of a new security landscape in the Persian Gulf.
