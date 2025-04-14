403
EU Impose Sanctions on Iranian Officials, Entities Over Foreign National Detentions
(MENAFN) The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council declared on Monday that it has imposed sanctions on seven individuals and two entities from Iran due to the arbitrary detention of foreign nationals, as confirmed by the European Council.
The newly enacted measures target two prosecutors, three judges, and the heads of Evin Prison and the Fars Prisons Protection and Intelligence Department. These individuals are reportedly accused of playing significant roles in the detention of EU citizens and dual nationals, according to a list obtained by sources.
The entities facing sanctions are Shiraz Central Prison and the 1st Branch of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz.
The sanctions entail an asset freeze within the EU and a prohibition on entry into EU territory for the targeted individuals and entities.
Reports indicate that at least 20 Western nationals are currently being held in Iran.
This action follows a January condemnation by the European Parliament of Iran’s "hostage diplomacy," which they described as the practice of detaining foreign and dual nationals to exert political pressure.
The latest sanctions come after a recent high-level meeting between Iran and the US in Oman to discuss nuclear issues, the first such talks since 2018. The White House characterized the meeting as "very positive and constructive" and indicated that discussions would continue next Saturday.
