Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Prince Harry, also known by his title the Duke of Sussex, made an unpublicized journey to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. The visit was kept confidential until his departure from the country was confirmed.
His trip marks him as the second British royal to set foot in Ukraine since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in February 2022. The previous year, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, also traveled to Ukraine.
Arriving in Lviv on Thursday, Harry represented the Invictus Games Foundation, which he established in 2014 to organize athletic events for injured military personnel.
As part of his visit, he spent time at the Superhumans Center, a recovery center dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers hurt in combat. While there, he interacted with both patients and medical staff and witnessed a surgical procedure aimed at restoring hearing to a wounded soldier.
“This is my first visit to Ukraine and it certainly will not be the last,” Harry remarked in a video posted by the Superhumans Center on Facebook. He also affirmed that the Invictus Games Foundation will continue backing the Ukrainian team “as long as needed.”
