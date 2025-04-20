403
Man fined USD5,000 due to hugging Scholz
(MENAFN) A German man was fined €4,500 ($5,100) on Tuesday after sneaking into Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s motorcade and hugging him on the tarmac. The man, whose identity was kept anonymous, also had his driver’s license revoked for two and a half years.
The incident took place in May 2023, when the man, driving a dark Audi, joined Scholz's motorcade while the chancellor was returning to Berlin from the 25th anniversary celebration of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt. Upon arrival at Frankfurt Airport, the man exited his vehicle, shook Scholz’s hand, and gave him a hug before being detained by police.
The defendant claimed the whole event was an accident, saying he had joined the convoy unknowingly while under the influence of cocaine after a two-day partying binge. The court found him guilty of driving under the influence and trespassing.
Chancellor Scholz commented that such greetings did not bother him, adding that he didn’t find the situation particularly concerning. His spokesperson later confirmed that Scholz did not feel threatened at any point during the encounter.
However, the breach in security attracted public attention, given the increasing incidents of verbal and physical attacks on German politicians in recent years.
