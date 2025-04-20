403
China commands its airlines to abandon Boeing
(MENAFN) China has reportedly directed its airlines to cease accepting Boeing aircraft as tensions between the US and China escalate, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. This move follows a series of retaliatory tariffs between the two countries, with Washington recently raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%. In response, Beijing imposed 125% tariffs on American imports and restricted exports of minerals crucial for high-tech manufacturing.
The Chinese government has also instructed airlines to halt any purchases of parts or equipment related to aircraft from US companies. This decision came after China introduced retaliatory tariffs that more than doubled the cost of American-made aircraft and components, making it impractical for Chinese companies to continue using Boeing jets.
The Chinese government is reportedly considering measures to assist airlines leasing Boeing planes, which are now facing higher costs due to the tariffs. China’s three largest airlines – Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines – were set to receive 45, 53, and 81 Boeing aircraft, respectively, over the next two years.
As one of the largest markets for aircraft, China has historically accounted for up to 25% of Boeing’s sales. US President Donald Trump criticized Beijing's decision, expressing discontent on Truth Social by stating that China had "reneged" on its commitment to Boeing.
This development follows Trump’s recent announcement of increased tariffs on countries with which the US has a trade deficit, prompting retaliatory measures from various nations. China, in response, denounced the US tariffs as “unilateral bullying,” with Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking to strengthen ties with neighboring Asian countries also affected by US tariffs.
