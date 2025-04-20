403
US prevents G7 condemnation of Russia due to Ukraine attack
(MENAFN) The administration of US President Donald Trump has reportedly prevented the G7 from issuing a joint condemnation of Russia's recent missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.
On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that it launched two Iskander-M missiles targeting a Ukrainian and Western military command gathering, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 senior military personnel. However, Ukrainian authorities claim the missiles struck a military awards ceremony, killing 35 civilians and injuring 129 others. Ukraine and several of its allies accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians and undermining ongoing peace talks.
Bloomberg reported that the G7, chaired by Canada this year, had prepared a joint statement condemning the attack but refrained from releasing it due to a lack of support from the US. The draft statement accused Russia of continuing hostilities with the attack.
The Trump administration reportedly explained that it could not support the statement, citing its efforts to maintain a diplomatic space for negotiating peace. Since taking office in January, Trump has advocated for direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, aiming to reach a peace agreement.
Russia has consistently denied targeting civilian infrastructure, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasizing that Russian strikes are aimed solely at military targets. Russian officials have also reiterated that Moscow is open to a peaceful resolution, but any settlement must address key issues, including Ukraine’s demilitarization, neutrality, and recognition of Russian territorial claims.
