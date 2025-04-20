403
Moscow claims ‘Euro-Nazism’ is being revived
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the EU’s efforts to pressure candidate countries against attending the 80th anniversary of World War II victory celebrations in Moscow, calling it a revival of Nazism. Zakharova was responding to a warning from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who advised EU members and candidate states not to take part in the May 9 event in Moscow. The Telegraph reported that countries like Serbia could face obstacles in their EU accession if their leaders attend the ceremony.
Zakharova, writing on Telegram, likened the EU’s actions to fascist tactics from 80 years ago, accusing the bloc of forcing countries to abandon their national identity, ethnicity, and faith. She emphasized the historical parallels, asserting that this behavior mirrors what fascists did in the past.
The article further noted that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has expressed plans to attend the Moscow event, was warned that doing so would derail Serbia's EU membership prospects. Estonia’s Foreign Ministry secretary-general, Jonatan Vseviov, emphasized that Vucic’s participation would signal where Serbia stands in the geopolitical divide.
Kallas’ comments, made during a press conference in Luxembourg, stressed that any involvement in the Moscow parades would not be taken lightly by the EU. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, the only EU leader confirming his attendance, criticized Kallas’ remarks as disrespectful and suggested they could be a form of blackmail. Fico asserted that his decision was a matter of Slovakia’s sovereignty and reaffirmed his intention to honor the Red Army soldiers who liberated Slovakia and the millions who suffered under Nazi terror.
