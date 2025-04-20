Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports specifics of Iran’s nuclear demands unveiled

Media reports specifics of Iran’s nuclear demands unveiled


2025-04-20 03:33:03
(MENAFN) Iran is prepared to give guarantees that it will not develop nuclear weapons, in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told the Tehran Times. Araghchi led the Iranian delegation during indirect talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, marking the first high-level engagement between Tehran and Washington in several years.

During the discussions, Araghchi emphasized that while Iran will not dismantle its nuclear program under any conditions, it is open to providing assurances that it will not pursue nuclear weapons. This includes granting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to its nuclear facilities.

In return, Iran demands the removal of U.S. sanctions on multiple sectors, with guarantees that the restrictions will not be reimposed under new justifications.

The Tehran Times reported that Witkoff acknowledged the need for U.S. concessions during the negotiations. He did not raise the issue of dismantling Iran’s nuclear program or refer to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the Trump administration exited in 2018.

In a Fox News interview on Monday, Witkoff explained that U.S.-Iran talks are focusing on two main issues: verifying uranium enrichment levels and confirming Iran is not pursuing weaponization. This includes inspections related to missiles and bomb triggers.

However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that Iran's defense capabilities are non-negotiable. IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini reaffirmed on Tuesday that national security and military strength are “red lines” and will not be part of any discussions.

MENAFN20042025000045015687ID1109449647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search