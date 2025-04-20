403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports specifics of Iran’s nuclear demands unveiled
(MENAFN) Iran is prepared to give guarantees that it will not develop nuclear weapons, in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told the Tehran Times. Araghchi led the Iranian delegation during indirect talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, marking the first high-level engagement between Tehran and Washington in several years.
During the discussions, Araghchi emphasized that while Iran will not dismantle its nuclear program under any conditions, it is open to providing assurances that it will not pursue nuclear weapons. This includes granting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to its nuclear facilities.
In return, Iran demands the removal of U.S. sanctions on multiple sectors, with guarantees that the restrictions will not be reimposed under new justifications.
The Tehran Times reported that Witkoff acknowledged the need for U.S. concessions during the negotiations. He did not raise the issue of dismantling Iran’s nuclear program or refer to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the Trump administration exited in 2018.
In a Fox News interview on Monday, Witkoff explained that U.S.-Iran talks are focusing on two main issues: verifying uranium enrichment levels and confirming Iran is not pursuing weaponization. This includes inspections related to missiles and bomb triggers.
However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that Iran's defense capabilities are non-negotiable. IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini reaffirmed on Tuesday that national security and military strength are “red lines” and will not be part of any discussions.
During the discussions, Araghchi emphasized that while Iran will not dismantle its nuclear program under any conditions, it is open to providing assurances that it will not pursue nuclear weapons. This includes granting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to its nuclear facilities.
In return, Iran demands the removal of U.S. sanctions on multiple sectors, with guarantees that the restrictions will not be reimposed under new justifications.
The Tehran Times reported that Witkoff acknowledged the need for U.S. concessions during the negotiations. He did not raise the issue of dismantling Iran’s nuclear program or refer to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the Trump administration exited in 2018.
In a Fox News interview on Monday, Witkoff explained that U.S.-Iran talks are focusing on two main issues: verifying uranium enrichment levels and confirming Iran is not pursuing weaponization. This includes inspections related to missiles and bomb triggers.
However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that Iran's defense capabilities are non-negotiable. IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini reaffirmed on Tuesday that national security and military strength are “red lines” and will not be part of any discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment