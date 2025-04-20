403
Israel Considers Limited Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Israel is contemplating a “limited strike” on Iran's nuclear facilities in the next months, even though Washington has declined to back any military intervention, based on a report from the media on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
These discussions are taking place following the conclusion of the second round of US-Iran talks in Rome, with top level negotiations expected to continue on April 26 in Oman.
Israeli officials are reportedly considering a “limited strike” that would require minimal support from the United States, as opposed to the larger, extended bombing campaign that had previously been under review.
West Jerusalem is said to have presented various strike options to Washington, "including some with late spring and summer timelines.” However, a senior Israeli official mentioned that no final decision has yet been reached.
On Wednesday, the media reported that United States Leader Donald Trump had rejected Israel’s proposal for “extensive” strikes and chose to focus on diplomatic efforts instead.
Trump stated on Thursday, "I’m not in a rush to do it, because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death, and I’d like to see that. That’s my first option."
