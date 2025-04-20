403
Media reports EU urging Serbia’s Vucic not to visit Moscow
(MENAFN) The European Union has warned Serbia that President Aleksandar Vucic’s planned attendance at Russia’s World War II Victory Day celebrations on May 9 could jeopardize the country’s bid for EU membership. Vucic confirmed his participation in the event, which will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.
EU officials have indicated that Vucic’s visit would violate membership criteria for Serbia, which has been an EU candidate since 2012. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, made it clear that the bloc does not want any candidate country to take part in the Moscow celebrations.
Estonian Foreign Ministry Chancellor Jonatan Vseviov said that such actions would have consequences, warning Serbia that its EU accession could be delayed if Vucic proceeds with the visit. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze added that EU officials had given Serbian representatives “clear guidance” to avoid the event.
Russia and Serbia have long maintained strong ties, with Belgrade opposing EU sanctions on Moscow and refraining from sending weapons to Ukraine. Vucic has emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly relations with Russia and advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
