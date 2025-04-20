403
U.S. Protests Erupt Against Trump’s Policies
(MENAFN) On Saturday, demonstrations surged across the United States in a coordinated protest against President Donald Trump’s policies, as reported by media sources.
Organized by the advocacy group 50501, the protests addressed a range of issues, including immigration, civil liberties, and reductions in federal employment, with over 700 rallies scheduled nationwide.
These events followed significant protests two weeks prior that condemned the Trump administration and coincided with rising fears among activists regarding what they perceive as authoritarian trends in U.S. governance.
While many gatherings resembled traditional rallies, some took a community-focused approach, featuring initiatives like food drives to foster solidarity.
In Washington, DC, hundreds assembled near the White House to advocate for justice for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was unjustly deported to El Salvador. Demonstrators demanded his return to the United States.
Aaron Burk, whose partner left her position at the Energy Department due to a federal buyout, voiced concerns that deportations without due process could lead to wider infringements on civil liberties, potentially affecting American citizens.
“We are losing our country,” stated Sara Harvey, who also protested against federal job cuts and participated in earlier demonstrations on April 5. “I do it for my grandchildren,” she added.
Protests were held in various cities, such as Washington, Los Angeles, and Jacksonville, Florida.
