US Administration Plans Another Talk on Ukrainian War
(MENAFN) The administration of United States leader Donald Trump is organizing another meeting between special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Russian officials in an effort to align Moscow with the US approach for resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict, based on the media, which cites an unnamed source.
Witkoff has already held three meetings with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin this year, as the US leader works towards brokering a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
The media reported on Saturday that the US proposal, which was allegedly shared with Ukrainian officials and several European leaders during a high-level meeting in Paris on Thursday, suggests a ceasefire along the existing front lines.
Additionally, the US government is said to have shown openness to acknowledging Crimea as part of Russian territory.
Reflecting on his recent discussions with Putin in Moscow, Witkoff informed a news agency on Monday that their nearly five-hour talks were “compelling,” and that the Kremlin is aiming for a long-term resolution to the Ukraine crisis.
