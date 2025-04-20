Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovak Premier strongly opposes recent warnings from EU foreign policy chief

2025-04-20 03:39:03
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has strongly opposed recent warnings from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who advised European leaders against attending Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9. Fico stated that “the year is 2025, not 1939,” in response to Kallas’ comments about the potential consequences for EU leaders participating in the 80th anniversary event marking the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Kallas had expressed that such participation would not be taken lightly by Brussels, and Fico reacted by calling her warning disrespectful and unfounded. He confirmed his plans to attend the Moscow event, questioning whether Kallas’ statement implied punitive actions for those who choose to go.

The Slovak leader criticized the nature of the warning and used it as an opportunity to call for reflection on internal democratic values within the EU, pointing to recent election bans in countries like Romania and France. Fico also highlighted issues in Slovakia related to the misuse of criminal law against political opposition.

He defended his decision to attend the event, explaining it as a matter of national sovereignty, asserting that no one could dictate where he travels. Fico emphasized that his trip is to honor the Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia and to pay tribute to the millions of victims of Nazi terror. He further clarified that he has attended other World War II commemorations in the past.

