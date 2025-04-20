Arshid Rather: Driving Force Behind Kabaddi's Resurgence In J&K

Currently serving as a fitness trainer with the J&K Police, Arshid combines athletic excellence with a deep commitment to nurturing local talent. His guidance has significantly enhanced the physical conditioning, technical skills and tactical awareness of Kabaddi players throughout the Valley.

In 2022, Arshid made a notable impact during the Special Yuva Kabaddi Series held at MA Stadium in Jammu. His influence grew further in 2024 when he played a key role in the Summer Kabaddi Camp in Srinagar. Collaborating closely with Chief Coach Anil Sharma and Assistant Coach Firdous Rather, Arshid focused on refining athletes' core competencies while promoting a disciplined and professional training environment.

The camp-organized by the J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association in partnership with the J&K Sports Council under the My Youth My Pride initiative-was hailed as a major success.

Arshid plays an active role in talent identification and athlete development, particularly through his involvement in the Yuva Kabaddi Series selection process.

Most recently, Arshid has taken the initiative to organize the committee for the Kathua Kabaddi League.

