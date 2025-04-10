Afghan Citizens In Khyber Ordered To Leave

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): As the repatriation process continues, notices have been served on Afghan citizens residing illegally in Khyber tribal district to leave the country.

The local administration warned the Afghans on Wednesday to leave before the launch of a crackdown on illegal aliens in Landikotal, Jamrud and Bara subdivisions.

The notices were served by police personnel who are collecting data on registered and undocumented Afghan traders, shopkeepers and residents across Khyber district.

Around 5500 refugees possessing the Afghan Citizen Cards (ACCs) are said to be residing in Khyber. Those living illegally in the district were ordered to leave.

A senior police officer told The News International a door-to-door identity verification campaign was about to commence.

“We have already given them enough time ... Now that Afghanistan is peaceful, they can safely return,” he said.“If they do not leave, their houses, hotels and shops will either be taken over or auctioned.”

On Wednesday, 285 Afghans were transported from Sialkot, 272 from Gujrawalan, 82 from Rawalpindi, 105 from Peshawar, 348 from Attock, 142 from Islamabad, 11 from Khanewal, 48 from Faisalabad, 71 from Lahore, 109 from Mianwali, 38 from Jhelum and 160 from Azad Kashmir to transit camps for deportation to their homeland.

