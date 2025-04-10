Lightfully Behavioral Health Promotes Erica Strope To Chief People Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightfully Behavioral Health is proud to announce the promotion of Erica Strope to Chief People Officer . Erica has been a foundational leader at Lightfully since its inception in 2021, where she played a pivotal role in building the People Operations function and shaping the organization's celebrated workplace culture.

Under Erica's leadership, Lightfully has earned national recognition as a "Most Loved Workplace" in 2024, thanks in large part to her commitment to developing a values-driven culture rooted in purpose, compassion, and operational excellence. Erica was one of the architects of Lightfully's distinctive "Shine Culture" and built a strong, service-oriented People Operations team responsible for employee experience, talent acquisition, benefits, payroll, and more.

In her expanded role as Chief People Officer, Erica will continue to oversee People Operations and take on leadership of legal and corporate compliance functions, helping guide Lightfully through continued growth with integrity and care.

Prior to her roles at Lightfully, Erica held leadership positions in human resources for several behavioral healthcare companies. She received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from UNC-Wilmington and was awarded Triangle Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40 in 2021 in recognition of her contributions to industry and to the community.

"Erica has been one of the cornerstones of our leadership team from the very beginning," said Jennifer Crute (Steiner), CEO of Lightfully Behavioral Health. "She brings a rare blend of courage, heart, and operational insight to everything she does. Her promotion to Chief People Officer is both well-deserved and exciting for the future of our organization."

SOURCE Lightfully Behavioral Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED