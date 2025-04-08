Ikala Named A 2025 Google Cloud Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the years, iKala has received numerous international accolades, including being recognized by KPMG Singapore as one of Taiwan's Top 10 Innovative Companies in 2023 and winning APAC Insider's Best AI Transformation Provider in 2023 and 2024 for two consecutive years. iKala continues to deepen its collaboration with Google Cloud, integrating industry insights with state-of-the-art AI solutions to lower the barriers for enterprises in adopting AI. With a cloud-driven approach, iKala is committed to unlocking the full potential of AI and data, accelerating innovation, and driving industry transformation.

"Adopting AI is not an easy journey for enterprises-it involves navigating complex technologies and calculating ROI in an ever-evolving landscape. Thanks to over a decade of expertise, iKala now offers one of the industry's most comprehensive AI solutions and a world-class team to support businesses in their AI adoption," said Sega Cheng, Co-founder and CEO of iKala. "Winning this global award is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our team."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce iKala as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Setting New Standards in AI-Driven Business Transformation

As cloud and AI adoption accelerate, businesses face mounting challenges, from complex IT architectures and scattered data to cloud cost management, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory compliance. These obstacles often delay AI implementation, hindering efficiency and operational optimization.

As a global leader in AI solutions, iKala specializes in end-to-end AI and cloud transformation, helping enterprises seamlessly transition from AI architecture planning to deployment and ongoing management. iKala ensures businesses can adopt AI in the most cost-effective and efficient way possible, maximizing return on investment.

Building High-Performance Cloud Infrastructure for AI Applications

With deep expertise in AI and industry knowledge, iKala builds scalable and secure enterprise AI infrastructures that enable businesses to achieve operational excellence and AI-driven growth . iKala's AI-driven innovations include :



Revolutionizing high-performance computing for a global tech leader, enhancing computational power and accelerating next-generation smart computing.

Developing an AI-powered compliance and marketing review system for a top financial institution in Asia, ensuring regulatory adherence while optimizing marketing precision.

Redefining intelligent commerce by implementing AI-driven predictive analytics for a leading e-commerce platform, creating hyper-personalized shopping experiences.

Launching Kolr, one of the world's largest AI-powered influencer search engines , analyzing over 300 million influencers worldwide to provide brands with unparalleled marketing intelligence.

Publishing TMMLU+, a widely used AI benchmarking dataset for Traditional Chinese , setting a new standard for AI language model accuracy in the Chinese-speaking market. Building a world-class AI and cloud engineering team with over 60 top-tier experts, pushing the boundaries of AI and delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions.

By leveraging iKala's AI-driven solutions , businesses gain access to exceptional computational power, real-time insights, and intelligent automation , driving innovation, efficiency, and revenue growth .

Leading AI Technology Development and Enterprise Transformation

A Google Cloud partner since 2016, iKala has been at the forefront of cloud and AI innovation, continuously refining its AI transformation solutions to help businesses adopt AI with agility and efficiency. Today, iKala operates in over 190 countries, empowering enterprises to fully capitalize on the commercial value of AI.

As AI technology continues to evolve, iKala is exploring new frontiers in AI deployment, particularly in edge AI applications with advancements such as Google's Gemma models. By extending AI capabilities from the cloud to edge devices, iKala is shaping the future of flexible and scalable AI adoption for businesses worldwide.

【About iKala】

iKala is a multinational AI transformation solution provider with a mission of "AI empowerment," enabling clients to achieve business transformation, acceleration, and new business model creation with AI at the core. iKala provides AI-driven cloud services and marketing technology to help businesses optimize operational efficiency and enhance customer engagement. Currently serving over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brand advertisers, including Fortune 500 leading brands, iKala remains customer-focused while continuously improving service quality and investing in innovative R&D to create more value for clients.

