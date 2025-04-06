Sheikh Mohammed Hails 'Spectacular' Dubai World Cup

Under a Meydan sky that pulsed with expectation, the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup entered the history books - not just as one of the sport's most elite horse race meetings, but as a symphony of cultures and Emirati pride.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who conceptualised the race in 1996, captured the sheer scale of an evening that felt both intimate and universal with his evocative comments on his social media account.

“An extraordinary night at the Dubai World Cup, with the participation of the top 100 horses from around the globe, along with the best jockeys and horse owners from all five continents,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A heart-stopping final race, the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1), saw Hit Show storm down the storied Meydan straight to claim victory for Qatar and in a spirit of brotherhood and grace, Sheikh Mohammed extended his salutations saying:“Congratulations to Qatar and my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on winning the main race of the Dubai World Cup with the horse Hit Show.”

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted how the UAE's vision for excellence stood in a radiant display before the sporting world.

“We take pride in this spectacular event for the UAE, which was broadcast live to over 170 countries worldwide,” said Sheikh Mohammed on X.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the horse owners and jockeys for making this evening truly remarkable.”

More than a statesman or a founder, Sheikh Mohammed's enduring love for horses and horseracing has shaped the global narrative of the sport. For over five decades, his unwavering passion and vision have elevated Dubai - and the World Cup - to the pinnacle of international excellence, where heritage and competition met camaraderie.

“We look forward to welcoming you again next year in good health and high spirits,” concluded Sheikh Mohammed on social media.

The Dubai World Cup's 2025 edition lived up to its billing as the world's most international race day - not only through the diversity of participants, but in its record-breaking reach. A total of 37 broadcasters aired the event live to a staggering 170 countries, ensuring a global audience of millions.

For the first time, Australia's Channel 7 brought the action to mainstream television Down Under, while international heavyweights like Sportsnet (Canada) and Fancode (India) - with a reach of 160 million users - added new layers to the event's global footprint.

On the ground, over 60,000 fans packed the iconic Meydan Racecourse, their cheers echoing under the grandstand as the night unfolded into one of pageantry and emotion.

The festivities culminated in a spectacular closing ceremony, where state-of-the-art drones lit up the sky to narrate the story of the Dubai World Cup - and pay tribute to Sheikh Mohammed's lifelong passion for horse racing.

The airborne performance served as a poetic visual of his vision, tracing the race's journey from its founding in 1996 to its place today as a global sporting beacon.