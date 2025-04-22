Bengal BJP’S Demand Has Merit: Giriraj Singh Backs Call For Separate Polling Booths For Hindu Voters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday backed the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party's demand for separate polling booths for Hindu voters, claiming that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Muslim groups in the state have allegedly intimidated Hindu voters, preventing them from exercising their democratic rights.

“The demand made by the BJP in Bengal shows that under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and patronage, Muslims in Bengal intimidate Hindu voters during elections, preventing them from casting their votes. Therefore, the demand made by Bengal BJP carries weight,” Singh said while addressing reporters.

The Minister further elaborated on the party's concerns, emphasising that the BJP's plea reflects the fear and pressure faced by Hindu voters in certain regions of the state.

“The Hindu voters there are so fearful due to Mamata Banerjee's behaviour that if elections are held under such conditions, it will be very difficult for them to cast their votes,” he added.

Singh's comments come a day after the BJP's West Bengal unit submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, requesting the creation of separate polling booths for Hindus in areas where they are in the minority.

The party also demanded that these booths be set up in a way that Hindu voters do not have to pass through Muslim-dominated localities to cast their votes.

“The Hindus are in dire straits in West Bengal due to the misrule of Mamata Banerjee's government,” said Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.“There have been instances of Hindu voters being intimidated and stopped from casting votes in the areas where they are in the minority.”

The BJP has cited the Murshidabad violence as an example of what it describes as a breakdown of law and order under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in 2026, but political activity has already intensified. The Election Commission of India has not yet responded to the state BJP's demand for segregated polling arrangements.