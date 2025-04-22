Andrew Garfield Speaks Up On His Return As ‘Spider-Man’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, who has openly expressed his desire to return as Spider-Man, has said that the idea has to be very novel.

If the actor returns as the web-slinging superhero, it will be his fourth movie following 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man', 2014's 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' and 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the latter of which powered to $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office on the strength of Garfield teaming up with fellow web-slingers Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, reports 'Variety'.

However, Andrew Garfield said at Middle East Film & Comic Con that coming back as Spider-Man hinges on an offbeat story idea.

He said (via Entertainment Tonight),“It would have to be very weird. I would like to do something very strange. Something very unique, and offbeat and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated 'Spider-Verse' movies”.

In an interview with Esquire magazine last year, the two-time Oscar nominee said he was“left dangling” when his Spider-Man role came to such an abrupt end after 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' disappointed at the box office.

As per 'Variety', that film's lackluster performance resulted in Sony coming to an agreement with Disney to share 'Spider-Man' so that the superhero could officially enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland took over the role with 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. But the success of 'No Way Home' proved there's still a lot of love for Garfield's iteration of the comic book hero.

“For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into”, Garfield told Esquire.

“I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return”, he added.

Tom Holland's next 'Spider-Man' movie is officially titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and is set to hit theaters July 31, 2026.