Football Matches Get Delayed After Pope Francis’ Death
(MENAFN) Top-tier football games in both Italy and Argentina were deferred on Monday after the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88.
In Italy, Serie A organizers postponed four matches that had been planned for Easter Monday.
Originally, Torino was scheduled to go up against Udinese, Cagliari was to challenge Fiorentina, Genoa was meant to host Lazio, and Parma was slated to face Juventus.
These matches have now been shifted to Wednesday.
The Italian National Olympic Committee confirmed that all athletic competitions throughout the week would begin with a moment of silence to pay tribute to the Pope.
Likewise, in Argentina, three fixtures were rescheduled for Tuesday: Tigre vs. Belgrano, Argentinos Juniors vs. Barracas Central, and Independiente Rivadavia vs. Aldosivi.
The Argentine Football Association declared a temporary halt to all football engagements, announcing that the Monday games had been deferred "as a sign of mourning."
Pope Francis holds the distinction of being the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.
Prior to becoming Pope in 2013, he was the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and he remained a devoted fan of San Lorenzo, a storied football club in his birthplace.
Earlier this year, the Pope had been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to bronchitis, which later advanced to bilateral pneumonia.
After spending 38 days under medical care, he was released and continued recuperating within the Vatican.
