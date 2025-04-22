403
Trump demands direct discussions with Xi
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly sidelining traditional diplomatic channels in favor of direct negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as tensions rise in the ongoing trade war between the two nations, Politico reported Saturday, citing anonymous sources.
Trump has paused tariff increases for most of the over 90 countries targeted by his broader trade campaign—but not for China, which now faces tariffs of up to 145%. In response, Beijing has imposed 125% tariffs on American imports and restricted critical exports.
Sources told Politico that Trump has intentionally blocked all other paths of communication with Beijing, preferring a personal approach. This includes not appointing a lead envoy for diplomatic talks, failing to nominate an ambassador to China, and not initiating contact with the Chinese embassy in Washington.
Former U.S. official Ryan Hass told the outlet that backchannel diplomacy is ineffective because “President Trump doesn’t want them to work,” adding that Trump aims to negotiate with Xi in a similar manner to his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to CNN, Washington is also waiting for China to make the first move by initiating contact. Trump recently remarked that China is eager to make a deal but isn’t sure how to proceed, commenting, “They’re proud people.”
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is using the promise of tariff exemptions to push other U.S. trading partners to reduce economic ties with China and increase pressure on Beijing. In response, China’s Commerce Ministry warned on Monday that it would retaliate against any country that strikes a deal with Washington at China’s expense.
