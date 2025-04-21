Construction Of Aghdam-Khankendi Highway Reaches 72% Completion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) is rapidly continuing the construction of the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway as part of road infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, following the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

AAYDA noted that the road originates from the Barda-Aghdam highway and has a total length of 33.6 kilometers.

The first 11.7 km of this road is being reconstructed according to the second technical grade, while the remaining 21.9 km is being rebuilt to the first technical grade. The roadbed width is 15 meters and 26.5 meters respectively, and the number of traffic lanes is 2 and 4. The shoulder width on each side is 3.75 meters.

Currently, earthworks are underway along the entire project. Using special machinery, unsuitable soil is being removed and replaced with suitable materials to reach the required height. The road is being widened and shaped to its profile, and the roadbed is being constructed. Sections where the roadbed and base are ready are being asphalted. A two-layer asphalt-concrete cover has already been laid on a 3.6 km stretch.

Additionally, 148 rectangular and circular culverts of various diameters and crossings have been built along the route, and work in this direction is ongoing. Of the 6,707-meter-long retaining wall planned in the project, 4,397 meters have already been constructed.

Simultaneously, construction of five bridges-1-span and 3-span-is also progressing rapidly. These bridges are being built at the 1.6 km, 4.4 km, 7.2 km, 9.6 km, and 14 km marks along the route.

Overall physical progress across the project has reached 72%.

The Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway will facilitate transportation in the region and significantly contribute to the development of agriculture and tourism.

The road will allow drivers and passengers traveling from the direction of Barda to Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin to bypass Aghdam city, enabling them to continue their journey safely and efficiently.

