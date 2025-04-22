403
Turkey, Algeria Want to Increase Discussions on Regional Matters
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Monday that Turkey and Algeria are eager to enhance their cooperation in tackling regional challenges and shaping unified strategies.
"As Türkiye and Algeria, we want to intensify our consultations on regional issues and develop joint policies,” said Fidan following a meeting with Algerian Leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune during his official trip to Algeria.
During the discussions, the situation in Gaza was a central topic. Fidan described Israel's actions there as a genocide, emphasizing that both nations prioritize the delivery of aid to Gaza and pushing for a ceasefire.
He underscored Turkey’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, declaring, “Türkiye will continue to stand firmly with the brotherly Palestinian people. I once again extend my thanks to our Algerian brothers for defending the Palestinian cause.”
Fidan also announced that President Tebboune is expected to visit Turkey later this year for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Meeting.
He acknowledged Algeria’s economic advancements under Tebboune’s leadership and highlighted its growing role in the region.
According to Fidan, Algeria’s capabilities and resources position it as a key contributor to regional stability.
He commended Algeria’s active participation as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, noting its efforts in elevating regional concerns to the global agenda: "We are pleased to observe Algeria’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC). We see that the priorities and issues of our region are being successfully brought to the UNSC agenda by Algeria,” he said.
