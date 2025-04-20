Kabul, Islamabad Agree To Talk Out Issues

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have emphasised the importance of resolving bilateral issues through dialogue.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Dar, arrived in Kabul on Saturday morning for talks with IEA officials on a wide range of subjects.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the caretaker government, wrote on his X handle Mullah Hassan Akhund met the Pakistani delegation later in the day.

During the meeting, Mullah Hassan said:“The recent mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is unacceptable and strongly condemned.

“Such actions not only create distance but also undermine the positive relations built over time. God willing, this visit will help strengthen ties between our two brotherly nations.”

He noted the two nations shared many cultural and religious similarities, believing the existing issues should be resolved through meaningful dialogue, accompanied by practical measures.

Referring to the recent closure of the Torkham crossing, the prime minister remarked that expanding economic relations was a necessity for both countries.

He stressed the importance of avoiding actions that harmed political and economic ties.

He called on Pakistan to facilitate the dignified return of Afghan refugees in line with Islamic values and international norms.

“Instead of cooperating with the Islamic Emirate to enable the gradual return of Afghan refugees, Pakistan has aggravated the situation through unilateral measures. We earnestly call on Pakistan to end the mistreatment of Afghan refugees,” he said.

He assured that Afghan territory would not be used against any country, including its neighbours.

He reiterated IEA's foreign policy was grounded in mutual respect and positive relations, affirming Afghanistan did not seek to destabilise any country in the region.

For his part, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen political and economic ties with Afghanistan.

He expressed his country's willingness to address outstanding concerns through high-level talks and constructive engagement.

To support economic cooperation, Dar announced the removal of a 10 percent tax on goods exported to Afghanistan via Pakistan. He also said additional trade facilitation measures were under consideration.

Dar insisted that Pakistan's concerns should not be overlooked and reaffirmed his country's commitment to ensuring the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He assured the IEA prime minister that prompt and concrete steps would be taken by Pakistan in this regard.

