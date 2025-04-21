Zoho Launches Saudi Edition Of Zoho Payroll

Zoho, a leading global technology company, today launched Zoho Payroll , a modern payroll management solution tailored exclusively for businesses in Saudi to help them automate their payroll processing and stay compliant with the nation's constantly evolving labour laws. Zoho Payroll is available in the company's Saudi data centres, ensuring local data is stored within the country keeping in line with personal data protection laws (PDPL), which demonstrates Zoho's commitment to data sovereignty and contribution to Saudi Vision 2030.

Available in both Arabic and English languages, Zoho Payroll offers key capabilities like employee onboarding and offboarding, benefits handling, employee self-service portal, single-click payroll processing, and 20+ real-time payroll summary reports. The application offers automatic generation of wage files for salary payments to meet the Wage Protection System (WPS) regulations. Businesses can calculate and manage General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI) contributions for Saudi and non-Saudi workers each month covering pensions, occupational hazards, and unemployment insurance (SANED). Additionally, businesses employing other GCC nationals, can manage monthly contributions to social security schemes including GPSSA (UAE), SPF (Oman), PIFSS (Kuwait), GRSIA (Qatar). The end of service benefits or gratuity can be calculated automatically based on the type of contract, years of service, and the reason for termination. Furthermore, businesses can customise key components like salary structure, pay schedule, payslips, email notifications, and alerts.

A GCC payroll survey revealed that businesses that automated their payroll processes were able to reduce errors by 60%, resulting in 25% increase in employee satisfaction. Moreover, companies with streamlined payroll processes reported a 50% lower employee turnover rate compared to those with frequent salary delays. Zoho Payroll is built to address these exact challenges, offering a tightly integrated solution with an automated and streamlined approach to payroll processing.

“Building on the strong growth momentum we've gained over the years in Saudi with our ZATCA-approved accounting solution, we are now launching a modern payroll management solution built to address specific regulatory and operational requirements of local businesses,” said Prashant Ganti, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Finance and Operations BU, Zoho.“ With Zoho Payroll, businesses can automate payroll processing, simplify WPS compliance, and manage GOSI and SANED contributions easily, preventing costly penalties. Furthermore, Zoho Payroll offers effortless interoperability with other core operational systems, improving payroll accuracy, and thereby contributing to a positive employee experience and better retention.”

Zoho Payroll offers an employee self-service portal which is available on iOS and Android devices. Using this portal, employees can view payslips, benefits, contributions, salary breakdowns, and communicate with HR. The employees can view their official documents such as Iqama, passport, and work permit in the portal with automatic expiry reminders sent to the admin for timely renewals.

Zoho Payroll offers built-in integration with Zoho Books (a ZATCA-approved accounting solution that is VAT and e-invoicing compliant), Zoho Expense (travel and expense management solution), and Zoho People (HRMS solution), helping businesses automate accounting entries, ease expense reimbursements, and sync relevant employee data. With the pre-built Zoho Practice (practice management solution for accountants) integration, accountants can track their clients' pending pay runs, revisions, and payments. These seamless integrations offer contextual and automatic data transfer between systems.