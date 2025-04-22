403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US senator states fresh 9/11 investigation possibly to take place
(MENAFN) Republican Senator Ron Johnson has indicated that a new congressional investigation into the September 11 attacks could be on the horizon, citing lingering concerns about the official explanation and the handling of evidence.
In an interview published Monday with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Senator Johnson raised doubts about the 2001 collapse of World Trade Center Building 7, suggesting it may have been a controlled demolition rather than a fire-induced collapse as concluded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). He claimed that structural engineers outside of the NIST investigation share his skepticism.
Johnson, who leads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, criticized how evidence was managed at Ground Zero, calling the removal and destruction of debris “totally contrary” to standard fire investigation procedures.
He also questioned the transparency of the NIST report, stating: “Where’s all the documentation from the NIST investigation?” and pledged to pursue further inquiries, saying his “eyes have been opened.” When asked whether formal hearings might occur, he responded, “I think so,” and suggested that former President Donald Trump—due to his ties to New York—could take an interest in reopening the case.
Johnson revealed he had spoken with former Congressman Curt Weldon, who is also advocating for a new investigation. Weldon recently called on Trump to appoint a high-integrity commission to reexamine the events of 9/11. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Weldon criticized the CIA and government agencies for spreading disinformation, stating that labeling skeptics as conspiracy theorists is a tactic taught to intelligence agents.
While the 2004 9/11 Commission Report is still the most detailed official review of the attacks, critics argue that important documents remain classified. Johnson cited his past efforts with Senator Richard Blumenthal to access unredacted FBI records on the attacks, which he said yielded “nothing” from the agency.
Johnson concluded by emphasizing his commitment to seeking answers for the families of 9/11 victims.
In an interview published Monday with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Senator Johnson raised doubts about the 2001 collapse of World Trade Center Building 7, suggesting it may have been a controlled demolition rather than a fire-induced collapse as concluded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). He claimed that structural engineers outside of the NIST investigation share his skepticism.
Johnson, who leads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, criticized how evidence was managed at Ground Zero, calling the removal and destruction of debris “totally contrary” to standard fire investigation procedures.
He also questioned the transparency of the NIST report, stating: “Where’s all the documentation from the NIST investigation?” and pledged to pursue further inquiries, saying his “eyes have been opened.” When asked whether formal hearings might occur, he responded, “I think so,” and suggested that former President Donald Trump—due to his ties to New York—could take an interest in reopening the case.
Johnson revealed he had spoken with former Congressman Curt Weldon, who is also advocating for a new investigation. Weldon recently called on Trump to appoint a high-integrity commission to reexamine the events of 9/11. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Weldon criticized the CIA and government agencies for spreading disinformation, stating that labeling skeptics as conspiracy theorists is a tactic taught to intelligence agents.
While the 2004 9/11 Commission Report is still the most detailed official review of the attacks, critics argue that important documents remain classified. Johnson cited his past efforts with Senator Richard Blumenthal to access unredacted FBI records on the attacks, which he said yielded “nothing” from the agency.
Johnson concluded by emphasizing his commitment to seeking answers for the families of 9/11 victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment