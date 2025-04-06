Falcon Cargo Holds Gala Dinner With Partners

The event was organized in collaboration with Bengal Airlift Limited, Falcon Cargo's exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) in Bangladesh since 1984.

The gathering served as a gesture of appreciation, recognizing the support and loyalty of Falcon Cargo's customers in Bangladesh.

With the representation of Bengal Airlift Limited, Falcon Cargo continues to provide seamless and reliable cargo solutions across the region, strengthening its presence in the market, added the release.

From Falcon Cargo, Ali Attiya, Regional Manager Cargo, and Saeed Abbas Ali Dashti, Gulf Air Country Manager-Bangladesh, were present at the event.

Arif Rahman, Managing Director, Bahauddin Miah, Group Executive Director and Divisional CEO, and Shumaiz Iqbal, COO-Airlines Division, from Bengal Airlift Limited, were present on the occasion.

Clients of Gulf Air Falcon Cargo in Bangladesh as well as high officials from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Airport Ground Handler Biman Bangladesh Airlines also attended the event.

The dinner was not only a celebration of shared values but also a reflection of Falcon Cargo's commitment to nurturing long-term partnerships and supporting the growth of its customers, further informed the release.

