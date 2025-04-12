403
Russia’s recent ambassador conducts first declaration when landing in US
(MENAFN) Upon arriving in Washington on Wednesday, newly appointed Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiev shared an optimistic outlook on improving US-Russia relations, although he acknowledged the need to address the "toxic legacy" left by the previous American administration. Darchiev noted that the recent opening of a “window of opportunity” in bilateral relations, alongside efforts from both countries' leaders to restore diplomatic ties, is encouraging.
He emphasized that while progress is being made, significant challenges remain, particularly in overcoming the issues created during the tenure of former US President Joe Biden. Darchiev outlined several priorities, including the easing of visa procedures for both diplomats and ordinary citizens, resuming direct flights between the two nations, and the return of six Russian diplomatic properties in the US.
The seasoned diplomat, who previously headed Russia’s North American Department, expressed a commitment to addressing these issues through sustained, reciprocal efforts. Darchiev’s appointment follows a period of strained relations between the two nations, during which diplomatic expulsions and sanctions were commonplace. His tenure officially began after President Vladimir Putin appointed him in early March.
