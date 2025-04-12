403
Pictures of Jude Law as Putin surface
(MENAFN) British actor Jude Law has been spotted on the set of The Wizard of the Kremlin, where he portrays Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first photos of Law in the role have surfaced on social media, showing him in a dark suit on a stage in Riga, Latvia, surrounded by extras. The film, based on Giuliano da Empoli’s 2022 bestselling novel, tells the story of a fictional political strategist, Vadim Baranov, who helps Putin rise to power in the 1990s.
The character of Baranov is loosely inspired by Vladislav Surkov, a former top aide to Putin, often referred to as the Kremlin's “gray cardinal.” The film explores Baranov's manipulation of truth, news, and propaganda while shaping Russian society through media control. Although the film is a fictional account, it draws heavy inspiration from real figures and events.
Surkov, whose political ideas include “sovereign democracy,” has commented on the project, saying, “No one is safe from this,” while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian authorities had not been consulted on the film’s plot.
Jude Law is no stranger to portraying Russian-related characters, having previously played Soviet sniper Vasily Zaitsev in Enemy at the Gates (2001) and a senior government official in Anna Karenina (2012). He is also known for his role as Dr. Watson in the Sherlock Holmes films and received praise for his portrayal of a manipulative pontiff in The Young Pope.
