Russian Arctic forum town welcomes ice breaker fire training
(MENAFN) Ahead of the International Arctic Forum, a large-scale fire drill was conducted aboard a nuclear-powered icebreaker in Murmansk, Russia, which is located above the Arctic Circle. The two-day forum is set to take place in the city, which serves as a key strategic port.
The fire drill, carried out by Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, occurred on the nuclear icebreaker Lenin, the first-ever nuclear-powered ship. The exercise took place on Tuesday and aimed to improve emergency response capabilities in the Arctic's challenging environment. The drill simulated a fire in the ship's living quarters during hazardous operations. The specially trained crew followed emergency protocols to manage the 200-square-meter fire. Additionally, crew members participated in a simulated rescue operation, entering the icy waters of Kola Bay.
Firefighting teams from the Murmansk garrison quickly responded to extinguish the fire and rescue the affected crew. The exercise involved over 80 personnel and 15 units of equipment, including four watercraft.
The Lenin, which entered service in 1959, revolutionized Arctic navigation by allowing year-round operations along the Northern Sea Route without needing frequent refueling. The International Arctic Forum, co-hosted by the Russian government and Rosatom, focuses on the development of the polar region, with its significant untapped resources and strategic trade routes attracting global interest.
