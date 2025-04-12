403
Putin states Westerners don’t understand Russia
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin stated that some individuals in the West do not fully understand Russia, but this does not hinder the country's growth or progress. Speaking at a meeting of the supervisory board of the Movement of the First, a Russian youth organization, Putin emphasized that such misunderstandings should motivate Russia to increase the number of people who understand the country and wish to live peacefully with it.
Putin highlighted the importance of working with the youth, including children, teenagers, and young adults, as a way to build the country's future. He emphasized that success could be achieved by effectively engaging with the younger generation, who are the foundation of Russia’s future.
The Movement of the First, established in 2022 with Putin's direct support, now has over 11 million members. Its mission is to assist young people in achieving success by helping them find their life path and career. Putin stressed that every individual, deep down, seeks success, and finding a meaningful trade or path in life is key to attaining it.
