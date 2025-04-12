403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump amid economic concerns
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that a majority of Americans hold an unfavorable view of President Donald Trump, as his approval ratings decline in the face of rising economic anxiety and dissatisfaction with new trade policies.
"Americans view Trump much less favorably personally than they did at the start of his term. 54% of Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Trump, while 43% view him favorably," the poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov from April 5 to April 8 reveals.
The findings show that 51% of participants disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, with only 43% expressing approval—a decrease of five points from the previous week. Public opinion has also shifted negatively regarding Trump's economic management, with 51% disapproving of his economic policies and 55% dissatisfied with his approach to rising prices.
Regarding the newly announced 10% minimum tariff on imports, 52% of Americans voiced their disapproval. Furthermore, 80% believe these tariffs will lead to increased prices, while only 4% anticipate a decrease.
The survey also explored Trump's recent remarks about potentially seeking a third term in office. It found that 52% of Americans think he may attempt to do so, despite constitutional restrictions. However, only 17% support this notion, and a mere 8% believe it is constitutionally permissible.
"Americans view Trump much less favorably personally than they did at the start of his term. 54% of Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Trump, while 43% view him favorably," the poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov from April 5 to April 8 reveals.
The findings show that 51% of participants disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, with only 43% expressing approval—a decrease of five points from the previous week. Public opinion has also shifted negatively regarding Trump's economic management, with 51% disapproving of his economic policies and 55% dissatisfied with his approach to rising prices.
Regarding the newly announced 10% minimum tariff on imports, 52% of Americans voiced their disapproval. Furthermore, 80% believe these tariffs will lead to increased prices, while only 4% anticipate a decrease.
The survey also explored Trump's recent remarks about potentially seeking a third term in office. It found that 52% of Americans think he may attempt to do so, despite constitutional restrictions. However, only 17% support this notion, and a mere 8% believe it is constitutionally permissible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment