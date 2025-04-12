403
NATO allies reinforce support for Ukraine as 2025 seen as war turning point
(MENAFN) NATO allies reiterated their dedication to Ukraine's defense on Friday during the 27th session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, with officials cautioning that 2025 will be a crucial year in the ongoing conflict, which is now approaching its fourth year.
Co-chairs of the Brussels meeting, the United Kingdom and Germany, unveiled unprecedented military aid packages and called on other nations to enhance their support.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey, addressing the media alongside his German and Ukrainian counterparts, highlighted the urgency of the situation.
"2025 is the critical year for this war in Ukraine, and now is the critical moment in that war, a moment for our defense industries to step up, and they are; a moment for our militaries to step up, and they are; a moment for our governments to step up, and we are," he stated.
Healey announced a new £350 million ($445 million) military aid package, part of a broader £4.5 billion ($5.7 billion) defense commitment for 2025 — marking the UK's highest level of support to date.
"That’s our highest ever level," Healey emphasized.
The aid package comprises radar systems, anti-tank mines, and "hundreds of thousands of drones," in addition to £150 million ($190 million) designated for the repair and maintenance of battlefield equipment.
Healey also criticized Moscow, challenging Russia’s claims of pursuing peace.
