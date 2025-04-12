Preity Zinta: Always Own Who You Are And Be Proud Of Your Roots

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta has urged to“be who you are” as she showcased traditional Phulkari Indian wear with simple needlework from Punjab.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of images, flaunting the salwar kameez she wore at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The actress' white-hued outfit had multicolored floral embroideries made with intricate needlework.

To complete her look, she went for soft beach waves, natural makeup, and glossy lips. She added a black bindi to elevate her look.

For the caption, she wrote,“When in Punjab, dress in a Phulkari! Always own who you are and be proud of your roots, that's why I am flaunting the traditional Phulkari with simple yet exquisite needlework from Punjab.”

On April 11, she shared some fun behind-the-scenes moments from her“fastest shoot of her career.“

She shared on Instagram,“The fastest shoot I ever did, thanks to the incredible team around me. Flashback Friday.”

On April 10, Preity heaped praise on Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya and said that she witnessed an explosive game of cricket, the roar of a legend, and the birth of a bright star.

The actress said she is proud of him and added,“You are a shining example of how actions speak louder than words. Keep smiling and shining, and thank you for entertaining not just me but everyone that showed up to see the game... Here's to many more memorable moments on and off the field. Ting !”

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer“Dil Se....” She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in“Soldier.” Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film“Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes“Chori Chori Chupke Chupke,”“Dil Chahta Hai,”“Dil Hai Tumhaara,”“Kal Ho Naa Ho,”“Koi... Mil Gaya,”“Veer-Zara,”“Salaam Namaste,” and“Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.” It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in“Heaven On Earth.”

The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi's“Lahore 1947,” which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol.