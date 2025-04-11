403
Camel Handball Championship Begins With Colourful Ceremony
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A colourful ceremony marked the start of the 4th International Camel Handball Championship. A total of 17 countries have fielded teams in the three-day event currently being held at Libsear racetracks in Al Shahaniya.
The event is being held alongside the annual festival of purebred Arabian camels racing for the sword of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Team delegations of the 17 nations participated in the tournament's opening ceremony on Friday. National flags were displayed alongside a march past of the athletes. Athletes from each country paraded into the arena astride their camels.
The opening ceremony captivated attendees with a seamless fusion of tradition and modernity. State-of-the-art sound and light shows illuminated the Libsear Racecourse, complementing the intricate decorations and authentic Arabic calligraphy that showcased the rich heritage and historical significance of the sport. Qatar's national anthem concluded the ceremony.
Top officials, including Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Kuwari, President of the Arab Union for Camel Races (AUCR), and Dr. Hazam bin Nasser al-Maqarih, Secretary-General of AUCR, joined a distinguished audience comprising federation members, international representatives, media personnel and eager spectators, all witnessing the commencement of this culturally significant tournament.
The ceremony successfully set a distinguished and exciting atmosphere for the competition to follow.
For the first time, the championship - now into its fourth season - has attracted participation from 17 teams from five continents, including hosts Qatar, alongside teams from the United States, Australia, Colombia, Bulgaria, Oman, Palestine, Morocco, Libya, Lebanon, Djibouti, Algeria, Somalia, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq and Mauritania.
President of the AUCR al-Kuwari said:“We welcome everyone to Qatar. In the name of God and with His blessings, we announce the launch of the 4th International Camel Handball Championship. I announce the competition open.”
This international handball tournament has drawn elite teams from across the globe, establishing itself as a premier sporting event. Participating nations have demonstrated extensive pre-tournament preparations, highlighting their commitment to high-level competition.
“The focus remains squarely on the podium, with each team vying to claim the championship title. The level of play is expected to be exceptionally high,” al-Kuwari said.“The competitive atmosphere is intense, as teams showcase their honed skills and strategic plays. The tournament serves as a platform for athletes to demonstrate their dedication and pursue victory at the highest professional level. The global representation underscores the sport's widespread appeal and the athletes desire to achieve the highest level of achievement,” he added.
In the day's opening matches, Qatar thrashed Lebanon 24-16, Mauritania eased past Algeria 14-7 while Morocco downed Tunisia 13-9. In another match, Oman beat the US 25–16 in a thrilling contest.
According to the competition schedule, the semi-finals will take place on Saturday, followed by the final and award ceremony on Sunday. The AUCR has invited all camel handball enthusiasts to attend the matches and cheer for their favorite teams. The federation promised accompanying entertainment activities and comprehensive media coverage to ensure a delightful experience for everyone.
