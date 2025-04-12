403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kiev touts dating aspects to trap males into army
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has launched a recruitment campaign aimed at young men, suggesting that joining the military could improve their romantic prospects and financial situation. Since February, the ministry has been encouraging men aged 18 to 24—those not subject to mandatory conscription—to sign military contracts with the promise of a 1 million hryvnia ($24,000) payout for one year of service.
A recent TikTok video released by the ministry plays on dating expectations, featuring young women describing their ideal partner’s income, with one stating that a monthly salary of 100,000 to 150,000 hryvnia ($2,400–$3,600) is necessary for living comfortably in Kiev. The clip implies that military service can help men reach this income level. Earlier campaign ads promoted similar messages, equating a year of military earnings to thousands of cheeseburgers or decades of Netflix subscriptions.
President Vladimir Zelensky recently announced the expansion of the recruitment initiative to include the National Guard and Border Guard. Ukraine continues to struggle with replenishing its military ranks through forced conscription, despite major reforms to the system last year. Draft evasion is widespread, and authorities have been accused of using aggressive tactics to meet enlistment goals.
On Wednesday, Human Rights Commissioner Dmitry Lubinets admitted that reports of abuse—including physical violence and illegal detentions by draft officers—are widespread and require immediate action.
A recent TikTok video released by the ministry plays on dating expectations, featuring young women describing their ideal partner’s income, with one stating that a monthly salary of 100,000 to 150,000 hryvnia ($2,400–$3,600) is necessary for living comfortably in Kiev. The clip implies that military service can help men reach this income level. Earlier campaign ads promoted similar messages, equating a year of military earnings to thousands of cheeseburgers or decades of Netflix subscriptions.
President Vladimir Zelensky recently announced the expansion of the recruitment initiative to include the National Guard and Border Guard. Ukraine continues to struggle with replenishing its military ranks through forced conscription, despite major reforms to the system last year. Draft evasion is widespread, and authorities have been accused of using aggressive tactics to meet enlistment goals.
On Wednesday, Human Rights Commissioner Dmitry Lubinets admitted that reports of abuse—including physical violence and illegal detentions by draft officers—are widespread and require immediate action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment