US embassy water fountain becomes ‘blood-red’ over Gaza
(MENAFN) Five Greenpeace UK activists were arrested on Thursday after staging a dramatic protest at the US embassy in London, where they poured biodegradable red dye into the building’s pond to symbolize the bloodshed in Gaza. According to Greenpeace, the demonstration was aimed at condemning American arms sales to Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
Twelve activists participated in the protest, transporting containers marked “Stop Arming Israel” on bike trailers disguised as delivery vehicles. They then poured the non-toxic, environmentally safe dye into the water feature, claiming it represented the civilian casualties caused by US-made weapons used in the Gaza war.
Greenpeace released a statement saying the red water illustrated the devastation and loss of life linked to the continued flow of American military support to Israel.
Among those arrested was Will McCallum, Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director, who now faces charges of conspiracy to commit criminal damage—an offense that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The four other activists were detained on similar charges, as reported by The Guardian.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that five individuals had been arrested in connection with the protest and clarified that no breach of the embassy’s security perimeter had occurred.
Greenpeace UK co-executive director Areeba Hamid justified the action by criticizing the United States for supplying weapons that she said contribute to “an indiscriminate war,” citing the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and the loss of tens of thousands of Palestinian lives. She emphasized the US, as Israel’s primary arms supplier, holds significant responsibility for the humanitarian crisis.
The organization is calling for a complete arms embargo on Israel by both the US and UK governments. The protest forms part of a larger campaign against Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which local authorities claim have caused over 50,000 deaths. The conflict escalated after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people.
