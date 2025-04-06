Massive Anti-Trump Rallies Staged Across US

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Massive rallies have been staged across the United States against President Donald Trump and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk, reports CNN.

Saturday's protests involving millions of people were organised by a pro-democracy movement against attacks on American rights and freedoms.

More than 1,400“Hands Off!” protests were held throughout the United States.“We can make sure they hear us,” organisers said, demanding an end to“this billionaire power grab”.

The protesters denounced what they called brazen attacks on democracy, job cuts, the invasion of privacy and the assault on services.

Indivisible, one of the organisations leading the movement in collaboration with a nationwide coalition, estimated around 600,000 people had signed up to attend the events, some of which took place in London, Paris and other major cities.

The organisers called for“an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration; an end to slashing federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people rely on and an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people and other communities.”

Speaking at a protest in Washington, DC, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said there was no future with a president who has“the politics of Mussolini and the economics of Herbert Hoover.”

Raskin commented:“Our founders wrote a Constitution that does not begin with 'We the dictators,' the preamble says 'We the people.'”

In Los Angeles, protesters chanted”“Power to the People” and wielding signs with messages like“Hands Off Education” and“Resist, Resist.”

PAN Monitor/mud