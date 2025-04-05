Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Down 51 Russian Drones Overnight

2025-04-05 01:26:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 51 Russian drones on the night of April 4-5, while another 31 enemy UAVs vanished from radars and failed to reach their targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

From 21:00 on Friday, April 4, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with 92 Shahed strike drones and various types of decoy drones launched from Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the air assault.

Read also: War update: 145 combat clashes on front lines in past day, most attacks near Pokrovsk

As of 09:00, 51 drones have been confirmed shot down in the northern, southern, eastern, and central parts of Ukraine.

Another 31 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radars, without causing negative consequences.

The consequences of the Russian attack have been recorded in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

