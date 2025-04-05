India To Roll Out New Tariff Regime For Rice Exports From May 1

MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre will implement a revised tariff structure for rice exports starting May 1, aimed at distinguishing between rice types based on processing method and variety.

Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada shared the update in a written reply to Parliament on Friday.

Under the new regime, rice will be categorised by processing-such as parboiled and others-and by variety, including Basmati, other non-Basmati types, and rice recognised by the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry.

“This will benefit the more than 20 GI varieties of rice, as defined and recognised by the Geographical Indications Registry under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999,” Prasada stated. These GI-tagged varieties are cultivated across more than 10 States and Union Territories in India.

The revised tariff lines have been incorporated through an amendment to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, and were made effective via the Finance Act 2025, which was passed by Parliament on March 29.

Officials believe the classification will help in better tracking and promotion of India's premium and region-specific rice varieties in global markets, especially Basmati and GI-tagged rice, which command a high value internationally.

The move is also expected to streamline export data, enhance product differentiation, and potentially support higher price realisation for farmers growing premium varieties.

Exporters are advised to update their documentation and align with the new tariff codes before the new regime takes effect.

(KNN Bureau)