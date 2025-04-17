Industry Leaders Discuss Future Of Esports At Qatar Esports Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Qatar Esports Forum, held yesterday, gathered global industry leaders, local stakeholders, and esports professionals to drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and solidify Qatar's position as an emerging force in the global gaming landscape.

Building on the success of the inaugural event in May 2024, the 2025 forum elevated discussions and shaped the future of esports in the region and beyond.

Organised by Media City Qatar in collaboration with SNRG, a leading esports company, this year's forum aimed to surpass its predecessor by focusing on industry growth, technological innovation, and Qatar's alignment with its National Vision 2030. The event explored how Qatar's unique sporting infrastructure and inclusive approach to gaming communities can position it as a global esports hub.

The event gathered industry leaders, including CEO of Media City Qatar Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, Head of Esports at Qatar Esports Federation Ahmad Al Meghessib, Managing Director of World Phygital Community (WPC) Dan Merkley, and Founder & CEO of SNRG Ibrahim Samha, among others.



Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar, Al Khori, noted that the global investments in the field of esports have exceeded $100bn, adding that the sector continues to generate thousands of jobs within the gaming industry and that this innovative domain constitutes an integral component of the modern media landscape.

“Media City Qatar had empowered private sector firms specialising in games and esports with the aim of contributing to raising the level of this field, which is now considered one of the foremost future industries over the past period, following the conclusion of the first forum,” Al Khori added.

Al Meghessib stated the remarkable pace of change within this sector, mentioning that the second forum played a crucial role in building relationships and exploring international partnerships. He emphasised that QESF's mission includes nurturing talent and enhancing both domestic and international tournaments.

Furthermore, Al Meghessib highlighted that the May 2024 inaugural forum presents an excellent opportunity to showcase QESF's initiatives and the tournaments organised in line with them while also considering future strategies in light of the presence of professional players. He affirmed that the efforts this year will maintain momentum to further establish Qatar as a leading center for esports.

Qatar's esports ambitions are supported by significant investments and partnerships. The Qatar Esports Federation (QESF), a key player in the forum, has forged a 10-year Strategic Framework Agreement with the Global Esports Federation to foster growth and development.

Additionally, collaborations with organizations like Visit Qatar and the establishment of initiatives such as the Qatar Expo Stars E-League underscore the nation's commitment to nurturing talent and hosting world-class tournaments. For instance, the QESF-backed Dota 2 league, launched in 2024 with a $2.6m prize pool, highlights Qatar's growing influence in competitive gaming.