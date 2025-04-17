Qatar, UK Stress Importance Of Continuing Dialogue To Address Current International Challenges

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday in London with Chair of the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee H E Emily Thornberry. On the table were ways to foster cooperation relations between the two countries, primarily in the humanitarian and development spheres. Both sides stressed the importance of continuing dialogue to address current international challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.