Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Qatar, UK Stress Importance Of Continuing Dialogue To Address Current International Challenges

2025-04-17 02:13:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday in London with Chair of the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee H E Emily Thornberry. On the table were ways to foster cooperation relations between the two countries, primarily in the humanitarian and development spheres. Both sides stressed the importance of continuing dialogue to address current international challenges.

MENAFN17042025000063011010ID1109440274

