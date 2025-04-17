Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of Energy

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met yesterday with Secretary of Energy of the United States of America, H E Chris Wright, who is on a visit to Qatar. During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relationship between Qatar and the US and ways to foster and enhance it.

