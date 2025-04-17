Perspire Sauna Studio Strengthens California Roots With New Deal Signing In San Jose

MENAFN - PR Newswire)"California has always been a core part of Perspire's growth, and we're excited to bring our wellness experience to even more communities across our home state," said. "This new Almaden studio reflects the growing demand for self-care and relaxation, and we're thrilled to welcome passionate franchise partners who share our vision for making infrared sauna therapy more accessible."

After heading UX design at a Fortune 500 biomedical company, the wife began exploring entrepreneurship in the wellness space and discovered franchising as the perfect path to bring her vision to life. She cited Perspire's sanctuary-type atmosphere for members – especially mothers – to take time for themselves to recharge and prioritize their well-being as the main driving point that drew her to the brand.

The Science Behind the Brand

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind infrared sauna and red-light therapy's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever. Benefits of regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use include:



Preventative wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in diversifying their portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit .

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder and CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision to make the world a healthier place by making wellness more accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with more than 80 open studios around the U.S.

