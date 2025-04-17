Qatar Foundation, Georgetown Extend Partnership For Another 10 Years

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and Georgetown University reaffirmed their long-standing collaboration by signing a renewed agreement yesterday, extending their partnership for another ten years.

The signing took place during an event marking the 20th anniversary of Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), in the presence of Qatar Foundation Chairperson H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

The celebratory event held at the GU-Q campus in Education City showcased two decades of collaboration and shared success.

The renewed agreement was signed by Vice-Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani and Georgetown University Interim President Robert M Groves.

Speaking at the event H H Sheikha Moza highlighted the significance of the renewed partnership between Qatar Foundation and Georgetown University, saying,“Qatar Foundation is committed to forging a path that leads to cross-cultural understanding, respect and collaboration, a commitment that is shared by Georgetown University. Together we will inspire and nurture those who will have the courage to build bridges between nations and lead our world into a better future.”



As QF marks its 30th anniversary this year, the partnership extension with Georgetown University is significant. This renewed agreement ushers in a new phase of collaboration, furthering their shared commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering global dialogue, and providing exceptional undergraduate and graduate education.

H E Sheikha Hind in a statement said,“The longevity, impact, and success of our partnership with Georgetown University is a testament to collective vision, and a shared belief in what knowledge makes possible.

“When Qatar Foundation embarked on its journey to provide a world-class education to the youth of Qatar and our region, we sought international partners in education who not only offered academic excellence, but whose values aligned with ours. Georgetown University was one such institution with the foresight to recognise what such a partnership could achieve – contributing to the advancement of a nation and a region, while amplifying its own capacity for scholarly research and discovery.

“From the students it has nurtured to become agents of change and true global citizens in so many fields, to the wealth of new and regionally relevant academic thought it has produced, Georgetown University in Qatar exemplifies what can be achieved by partnering in the name of knowledge. We are proud that this partnership, which has already spanned 20 years, will continue to nurture leaders of the future and support human and social development on a national and regional scale – together, QF and Georgetown University aim to ensure that what we have achieved together over the past two decades is merely the beginning.”

Since its establishment as a QF partner university in 2005, GU-Q has graduated nearly 1,100 undergraduate and master's degree students. GU-Q alumni have been making their mark in Qatar and around the world, in fields including diplomacy, international affairs, business, culture and the arts, and humanitarian work.

Seven distinguished GU-Q alumni received the inaugural Alumni Impact Awards for their contribution in areas of academic, community, entrepreneurship, service and multiversity.

“Our campus in Education City and our partnership with Qatar Foundation have enabled Georgetown to extend its tradition of educating the whole person – mind, body, and spirit – into a truly global context. Over the past two decades, GU-Q has advanced Georgetown's mission of academic excellence, civic engagement, and a commitment to intercultural dialogue,” said Interim President Groves.

In addition to offering degree programmes, GU-Q has spent the past 20 years as a QF partner university producing valuable research. This work has helped shape international discussions, influence policy, and support progress in Qatar and the Middle East. Its Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) has become a leading research centre in the region, supporting major studies on social, economic, and political trends in the Gulf.

“What began as an ambitious vision has become a defining achievement for both Georgetown and Qatar Foundation. This renewal calls on us to reimagine what global higher education at its best can be. In a region where tradition and transformation are held in creative tension, GU-Q stands as a space for fearless inquiry, moral imagination, and the pursuit of ideals that transcend the self,” said Dean of GU-Q, Safwan M. Masri.

As GU-Q marks the beginning of its third decade, it is set to enhance regional engagement, broaden its research initiatives, and empower future leaders to navigate an increasingly dynamic global context.