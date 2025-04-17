Prime Minister Meets Mayor Of Rio De Janeiro
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met yesterday with Mayor of Rio de Janeiro City of the Federative Republic of Brazil H E Eduardo Paes, on the occasion of his visit to the country. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.
