L-Com Expands Connectivity Solutions For Harsh Environments With New Bulgin Product Offerings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bulgin is a leading manufacturer of harsh environment connectivity solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures high-integrity circular connectors, switches and power-related components that are environmentally sealed to withstand harsh conditions such as exposure to extreme temperatures, water and humidity.

L-com announced the addition of Bulgin products into its product line in July 2024, offering power entry modules, power and data connectors, switches, and battery and fuse holders. Building on the initial launch, L-com's new premium connectors are designed for the harshest environments, boasting IP66, IP68 and IP69K ratings to completely seal out dirt, dust and water. Secure locking mechanisms prevent accidental disconnections, ensuring uninterrupted operation. These connectors deliver exceptional performance across diverse sectors, including industrial automation, manufacturing, marine/wastewater, transportation, food processing and medical.

"This strategic expansion of Bulgin's high-performance connectivity solutions into L-com's portfolio demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive harsh environment connectivity options across our brand portfolio," said David Quinn, President, Electronic Components and Assemblies BU at Infinite Electronics. "By combining Bulgin's expertise in harsh-environment connectors with L-com's delivery capabilities and customer service, we're providing greater value to our customers while accelerating our growth in specialized connectivity markets."

The Bulgin products now available through L-com include:

400 Series Power and Data Connectors and Antennas

The 400 Series offers versatile power and data connectors in multiple mounting styles with various pin configurations handling 50 to 250 volts. It includes USB connectors, IP68/IP69K-rated omnidirectional antennas covering 440 MHz to 2.5 GHz frequencies, and comprehensive accessories for termination and assembly.

900 Series Power Connectors

The 900 Series delivers robust performance in harsh environments with flexible mounting options (inline, panel or flange), supporting various AC services up to 600 volts/32 amps across six pin-count options. Durability features include flexible designs, strain-relief clamps, and glove-friendly locking rings, with sealing caps and cable glands also available.

6000 Series Power and Data Connectors

The 6000 Series includes versatile power and data connectors in inline or panel-mount designs featuring a secure push/pull coupling system with 30-degree twist locking. The line offers pin-count options for 2 to 22 contacts, handling up to 16 amps and 277 volts, while the USB 2.0 connectors support 1.5 to 480 Mbps with damage-preventing alignment indicators. The line also includes chemical-resistant, flame-retardant Ethernet connectors with Cat 5e and Cat 6a shielded couplers.

Standard Series Power and Data Connectors

The versatile Standard Series offers power and data connectors in three mounting styles, delivering 50 to 277 volts and 1 to 12 amps across eight pin configurations (2 to 25 contacts), with Ethernet and USB Type A/B options, plus compatible sealing caps and cable glands.

"Our expanded lineup of circular power, data and RF connectors delivers the durability and reliability Bulgin is renowned for," said German Casillas, Managing Director at Bulgin. "With superior ingress protection ratings, these connectors excel in harsh environments like industrial facilities and outdoor installations. Their secure locking mechanisms prevent critical disconnections, ensuring continuous operation in mission-critical applications. This launch exemplifies L-com's commitment to offering urgent, comprehensive solutions that address our customers' biggest challenges."

L-com's extended range of Bulgin circular connectors are in stock now and available for immediate, same-day shipping, with additional product launches expected throughout the year.

About L-com

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. Its product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. The company is an Infinite Electronics brand. To learn more, visit l-com .

About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions, and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics .

Press Contact:

Beth Johnston

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (208) 317-1938

SOURCE L-com Global Connectivity