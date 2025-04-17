11Th Annual Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC On November 10, 2025 - AWARDS COMPETITION OFFICIALLY OPEN

"The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to spotlight real innovation; companies solving problems that matter," said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Benzinga. "We continue to focus on platforms and people driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services."

Awards Competition is Officially Open

Now, in its 11th season, The Benzinga Fintech Awards recognize innovation across investing, wealth management, institutional services, and executive leadership.

Key Deadlines:



Nominations Open: April 16, 2025 (FREE FOR 24 HRs ONLY )



Application Fee Increases:





April 17: $97





June 15: $147





July 15: $197



August 15: $247



Applications Close: October 1, 2025



Judging Begins: October 2, 2025



Finalists Announced: October 16, 2025

Winners Announced: Live on November 10, 2025, in New York City

Evaluation Process

Nominations are reviewed by an independent panel including Benzinga editorial leaders, fintech experts, and seasoned industry executives. Submissions are evaluated based on:



Innovation



Functionality



Impact

Leadership (for individual awards)

How to Apply

Companies can apply directly through the official nomination portal .

Click here to apply .

Event Details



Date: Monday, November 10, 2025



Location: Convene Brookfield Place – 225 Liberty Street, New York, NY



Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in begins at 7:00 AM)

Travel Recommendation: Out-of-town attendees are encouraged to arrive on Sunday, November 9 and depart on Tuesday, November 11.

