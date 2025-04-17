Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
11Th Annual Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC On November 10, 2025 - AWARDS COMPETITION OFFICIALLY OPEN

11Th Annual Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC On November 10, 2025 - AWARDS COMPETITION OFFICIALLY OPEN


2025-04-17 01:21:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to spotlight real innovation; companies solving problems that matter," said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Benzinga. "We continue to focus on platforms and people driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services."

Awards Competition is Officially Open

Now, in its 11th season, The Benzinga Fintech Awards recognize innovation across investing, wealth management, institutional services, and executive leadership.

Key Deadlines:

  • Nominations Open: April 16, 2025 (FREE FOR 24 HRs ONLY )
  • Application Fee Increases:
    • April 17: $97
    • June 15: $147
    • July 15: $197
    • August 15: $247
  • Applications Close: October 1, 2025
  • Judging Begins: October 2, 2025
  • Finalists Announced: October 16, 2025
  • Winners Announced: Live on November 10, 2025, in New York City

Evaluation Process

Nominations are reviewed by an independent panel including Benzinga editorial leaders, fintech experts, and seasoned industry executives. Submissions are evaluated based on:

  • Innovation
  • Functionality
  • Impact
  • Leadership (for individual awards)

How to Apply

Companies can apply directly through the official nomination portal .

Click here to apply .

Event Details

  • Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
  • Location: Convene Brookfield Place – 225 Liberty Street, New York, NY
  • Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in begins at 7:00 AM)
  • Travel Recommendation: Out-of-town attendees are encouraged to arrive on Sunday, November 9 and depart on Tuesday, November 11.

SOURCE Benzinga

MENAFN17042025003732001241ID1109439850

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search