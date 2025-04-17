11Th Annual Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC On November 10, 2025 - AWARDS COMPETITION OFFICIALLY OPEN
"The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to spotlight real innovation; companies solving problems that matter," said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Benzinga. "We continue to focus on platforms and people driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services."
Awards Competition is Officially Open
Now, in its 11th season, The Benzinga Fintech Awards recognize innovation across investing, wealth management, institutional services, and executive leadership.
Key Deadlines:
-
Nominations Open: April 16, 2025 (FREE FOR 24 HRs ONLY )
Application Fee Increases:
-
April 17: $97
June 15: $147
July 15: $197
August 15: $247
Judging Begins: October 2, 2025
Finalists Announced: October 16, 2025
Winners Announced: Live on November 10, 2025, in New York City
Evaluation Process
Nominations are reviewed by an independent panel including Benzinga editorial leaders, fintech experts, and seasoned industry executives. Submissions are evaluated based on:
-
Innovation
Functionality
Impact
Leadership (for individual awards)
How to Apply
Companies can apply directly through the official nomination portal .
Click here to apply .
Event Details
-
Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Location: Convene Brookfield Place – 225 Liberty Street, New York, NY
Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in begins at 7:00 AM)
Travel Recommendation: Out-of-town attendees are encouraged to arrive on Sunday, November 9 and depart on Tuesday, November 11.
